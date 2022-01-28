Milwaukee police: Road rage shooting near 76th and Mill

article

Milwaukee police said a 69-year-old man was shot on the city's north side on Friday afternoon, Jan. 28.

The victim was shot near 76th and Mill just before 1:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident, and an unknown suspect is sought.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.