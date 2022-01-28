Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Road rage shooting near 76th and Mill

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 69-year-old man was shot on the city's north side on Friday afternoon, Jan. 28.

The victim was shot near 76th and Mill just before 1:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident, and an unknown suspect is sought.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Milwaukee drive-by shooting; man injured, suspects sought
article

Milwaukee drive-by shooting; man injured, suspects sought

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 42nd and North around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

Third Ward shooting: Restaurants donate proceeds to support detective

Milwaukee chef Gino Fazzari announced a fundraising campaign in support of Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was shot and injured in the Third Ward while off-duty.