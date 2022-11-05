64th and Lancaster shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5.
Police said the 25-year-old victim was shot near 64th and Lancaster around 10:50 a.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What led to the shooting is not yet known. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.