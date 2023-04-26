Milwaukee shooting, 64th and Silver Spring, woman arrested, man hanging from car

article

A Milwaukee woman, 20, was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon, April 26 near 64th and Silver Spring.

Police said around 1:30 p.m., the woman took property from a Milwaukee man, 21, and drove off with the man hanging onto the car.

During the struggle, police said a gun discharged and the 20-year-old woman who was driving was hit. She then crashed into another car near 64th and Custer.

That's where police say the 21-year-old man fell from the vehicle he was holding onto.

The woman was treated for gunshot injuries at the hospital and arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man was also treated at the hospital.