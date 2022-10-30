62nd and Silver Spring gunfire; MPD recovers more than 50 casings

article

Milwaukee police said more than 50 bullet casings were recovered from a shots fired scene Sunday afternoon, Oct. 30. No one was hurt.

Police said it happened near 62nd and Silver Spring just after 3 p.m. Four housing units and four cars were hit by bullets. There were people inside two of the housing units, but no one was hit.

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



