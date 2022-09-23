60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital

article

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



