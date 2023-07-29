Milwaukee shooting near Stadium Freeway, man wounded

article

A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near the Stadium Freeway and Washington Park on Saturday, July 29.

It happened around noon on Lloyd Street. Police said the 21-year-old victim went to a hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said it appears to be related to road rage. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.