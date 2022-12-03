Milwaukee shooting near 41st and Burleigh; 1 man dead, no arrests

article

A shooting near 41st and Burleigh on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, killed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened before 1 a.m.

The 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and died of his wounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.