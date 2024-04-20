Milwaukee shooting: 2 wounded, 2 taken into custody Saturday

article

Two people were wounded in a Milwaukee shooting early Saturday morning, April 20.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police said it appears gunfire was exchanged during an argument. Two people, including one of the wounded, were taken into custody.

It happened near 40th and Fond du Lac shortly after 2 a.m. Two people, ages 20 and 23, went to hospitals for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police said the 20-year-old who was wounded and a 25-year-old were arguing and the two exchanged gunfire, based on a preliminary investigation. The district attorney's office will review charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.