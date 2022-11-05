Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man found shot, dead in north side home: police

MILWAUKEE - Police said a Milwaukee man was found dead in a home on the city's north side Saturday morning, Nov. 5.

The 71-year-old victim, police said, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10 a.m. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.