Milwaukee driver shot, vehicle goes into creek near 35th and Glendale

Milwaukee police said a vehicle ended up in a creek after the driver was shot on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15.

The shooting happened near 35th and Glendale shortly after 4 p.m. The driver, identified only as a male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting, and MPD is looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



