Milwaukee shooting, 35th and Fond du Lac, man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, July 17 near 35th and Fond du Lac. It happened around 10:15 p.m.

Police say a 37-year-old man from Gleason, Wisconsin was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.