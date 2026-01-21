article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Jan. 10. Prosecutors said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The 21-year-old man accused was previously convicted of armed robbery.



A Milwaukee man, previously convicted and released from prison for armed robbery, is now charged after two people were shot and killed during an attempted robbery that happened earlier this month on the city's north side.

In court:

Court records show prosecutors charged 21-year-old Dashawn Conner with two counts of felony murder and a gun possession felony. He's scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Dig deeper:

Conner was convicted of three counts of armed robbery and sentenced to five years in prison, but granted credit for nearly two years' time served, in 2023. The crime happened in 2021.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections records indicate Conner was released from prison and on extended supervision in June 2025.

The backstory:

Milwaukee police were initially called about a crash and shots fired on the night of Jan. 10. Officers found a white car in the middle of 34th Street, just south of Silver Spring Drive.

A criminal complaint said one victim, identified as 20-year-old Zy'kerion Teague, was found unconscious in the front passenger seat. He appeared to have been shot and, despite life-saving attempts, died at the scene. A 16-year-old victim was also shot, wounded and ran to a nearby gas station for help.

Police scene on 34th Street south of Silver Spring Drive (Jan. 10, 2026)

Police were called back to the same area after a third victim was found dead the next day, according to the complaint. That victim, identified as 17-year-old Jorey Anderson, was near the scene on top of a rifle. Investigators determined Anderson had been in the crashed car and was shot during the same incident, and while he was found near the scene, court filings did not state exactly where he was found or why he was not found on the night of the shooting.

Dig deeper:

Court filings said police found a handgun in the street next to the driver's side door of the car, and there were two bullet strikes to the car. Investigators recovered multiple bullet casings and, through ballistics testing, determined three different guns were involved – including the one found in the street and the one found under Anderson's body.

Prosecutors said security video from several locations showed the car pull up and park in front of a home on 34th Street, closer to Sheridan Avenue, just after 6 p.m. A few minutes later, a person was seen leaning into the rear driver's side door, an apparent gunshot went off inside the car, and the same person was seen backing up while repeatedly shooting into the car's back windshield.

The same footage showed two people – including Anderson – flee from the backseat of the car as the shooting unfolded, the complaint states, while the car itself started heading north on 34th Street.

16-year-old victim

What they're saying:

Police interviewed the 16-year-old who was shot and wounded. Court filings said he told police he was driving around with Teague and Anderson, and the two of them were talking about stealing a gun from someone.

The victim said the three of them were later picked up by someone else in the car that was ultimately found at the shooting scene, according to the complaint. He said he and Anderson were among four people in the backseat, and Teague was the front passenger. He also said Anderson had a "small AK style rifle" under his coat.

Police scene at 35th and Silver Spring (Jan. 10, 2026)

Prosecutors said the victim told police that they stopped near 34th and Sheridan, and it seemed like they were waiting for someone when one of the people in the backseat got out to "stretch his legs." The victim said he did not know the person, who was later identified as Conner.

Seconds after Conner got out of the car, court filings said the car door reopened, and he pointed a gun at Anderson – demanding possessions from him. The victim said Anderson then pointed the rifle that was concealed under his coat and fired the first shot toward the front of the car; the victim believed Anderson shot Teague.

The victim said he heard three or four gunshots after that, according to the complaint. He believed they came from Conner's gun. The victim said he got out and ran to a gas station for help. While he was running, he saw Conner and another person running away from the scene.

Conner in custody

What they're saying:

Police later arrested and interviewed Conner. Prosecutors said he initially denied being present, but then said that a shooting happened during a robbery and claimed Anderson had tried to rob Teague. He later admitted he was involved in the robbery.

Conner said the group picked him up, per the complaint, and Teague handed him the gun that he used. He said Anderson had a rifle concealed under his jacket, and that there was a plan to take the weapon from Anderson. He said he got out of the car to "make room" for the robbery attempt when the driver and an unidentified passenger pulled out their guns.

The complaint states Conner told police that he grabbed Anderson's rifle, Anderson shot him in the leg, and he returned fire. Conner said he was not aiming to hit anyone, but was "just shooting into the car." When asked why they were trying to steal Anderson's gun, Conner said: "Just to have it I guess."