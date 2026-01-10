Milwaukee shooting near 34th and Silver Spring; 1 dead, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday night, Jan. 10.
34th and Silver Spring
What we know:
According to MPD, two people were shot near 34th and Silver Spring at around 6:15 p.m. A 20-year-old victim died at the scene. A 16-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department and was at the scene of the shooting.