Milwaukee shooting near 34th and Silver Spring; 1 dead, 1 wounded

The Brief Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Saturday night. One victim died at the scene near 34th and Silver Spring. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday night, Jan. 10.

34th and Silver Spring

What we know:

According to MPD, two people were shot near 34th and Silver Spring at around 6:15 p.m. A 20-year-old victim died at the scene. A 16-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.