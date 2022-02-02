34th and Fiebrantz shooting, Milwaukee man injured: police

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2.

According to police, the victim was near 34th and Fiebrantz shortly after 12 p.m. when he was shot. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

