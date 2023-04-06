Milwaukee shooting, 34th and Custer, victim went to fire station

article

A Milwaukee man, 59, was shot near 34th and Custer Thursday evening, April 6 and drove to a nearby fire station at 27th and Capitol for help.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.