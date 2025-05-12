Milwaukee shooting, 3-year-old injured late Sunday night

article

A 3-year-old was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Sunday night, May 11, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:50 p.m., a 3-year-old was shot in the area of 34th and Auer.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.