Milwaukee police: Boy shot, injured near 2nd and Nash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Sunday night, Oct. 31.

Police said the shooting happened near 2nd and Nash around 7:20 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive.

Authorities continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

