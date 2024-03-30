Milwaukee shooting near 29th and Lisbon, 1 wounded

article

A Milwaukee shooting wounded one person near 29th and Lisbon on Saturday, March 30.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Police said the 30-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



