Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 29th and Cherry; police seek shooter

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 22-year-old person was shot and wounded near 29th and Cherry on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 20. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  