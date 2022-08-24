Milwaukee shooting; 27th and Brown robbery leads to gunfire

article

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 27th and Brown on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, police say.

Officials say the shooting appears to be the result of a robbery – and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 – or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.