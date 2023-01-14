27th and Auer shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Jan. 14.
The shooting happened near 27th and Auer around 5:45 p.m. Police said the 31-year-old victim went to an area hospital for treatment.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.