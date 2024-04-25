article

A Milwaukee shooting wounded one person on Tuesday afternoon, April 25.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. near 27th and Vine. Police said the 27-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.