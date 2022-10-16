26th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on Milwaukee's south side Saturday night, Oct. 15, police said.

It happened near 26th and Rogers around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

