Milwaukee shooting, 25th and Burleigh; 2 injured in car

Two people were shot in a car in Milwaukee on Monday, Feb. 5.

Milwaukee police said the shooting occurred just before 5:30 p.m. near 25th and Burleigh.

A 28-year-old and a 22-year-old were in a car when it was struck by gunfire, causing injuries to the two victims. The two then hit a tree.

Police said the 28-year-old and the 22-year-old were both taken to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injury treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.