Milwaukee shooting, 23rd and Wright, 2 hurt

article

A Milwaukee shooting left two people injured Thursday, Sept. 14 near 23rd and Wright.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police said a 26-year-old was taken to the hospital. A 44-year-old showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire, but police said it appears to have been the result of "unknown subjects exchanging gunfire near the victims."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.