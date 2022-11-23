23rd and Vliet shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Midtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23.
Police said the 41-year-old victim was shot near 23rd and Vliet around 1 p.m. He went to a hospital for treatment.
What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.