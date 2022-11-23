Expand / Collapse search

23rd and Vliet shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded in the city's Midtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23.

Police said the 41-year-old victim was shot near 23rd and Vliet around 1 p.m. He went to a hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.