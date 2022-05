Shots fired at Milwaukee police near 23rd and Locust, man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot at police near 23rd and Locust on May 10.

The accused, 42-year-old Donnie Williams, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called to the area of 24th and Burleigh for a complaint of a person with a gun. While responding, an officer spotted a man matching that person's description, got out of the squad car and chased the man on foot for approximately three blocks. The man has since been identified as Williams.

The foot chase was captured on the officer's body camera, a criminal complaint states. After running the three blocks, with the officer roughly 10 feet behind the man, the complaint states Williams crossed the street and turned and pointed a gun at the officer – firing "at least five" shots. Seven casings believed to have been fired by the man were recovered.

The officer returned fire and took cover behind a car. The man kept running and got away before additional officers responded.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Milwaukee police investigation at 23rd and Locust

Police later spoke with a man who lives near 24th and Burleigh. The man told police that Williams was arguing with a woman and touching his gun. Williams left after 911 was called, his description provided to police. After hearing the gunshots that later ensued, the man who spoke to police "assumed" Williams was involved.

Williams was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 18.