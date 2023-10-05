23rd and Greenfield fatal shooting, Milwaukee police investigate

article

One person was killed in a shooting on Milwaukee's south side Thursday, Oct. 5.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 23rd and Greenfield. Police said the 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



