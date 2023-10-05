Expand / Collapse search

23rd and Greenfield fatal shooting, Milwaukee police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting on Milwaukee's south side Thursday, Oct. 5.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 23rd and Greenfield. Police said the 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.


 