Milwaukee shooting near 23rd and Meinecke, 2 wounded

Two people were wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Oct. 6.

It happened near 23rd and Meinecke just before 3 p.m. Police said the victims, ages 20 and 35, had non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting isn't yet clear, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.