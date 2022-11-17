20th and National homicide; Milwaukee man shot, killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's south side Thursday morning, Nov. 17.
Police said the shooting near 20th and National happened around 11:15 a.m. The victim was 49 years old.
What led to the homicide is not yet known, and MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.