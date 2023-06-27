Milwaukee 35th and Wright shooting: 9-year-old boy hurt

article

A nine-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Milwaukee Monday night, June 26. It happened around 9:20 p.m. near 35th and Wright.

The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.