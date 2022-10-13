Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. 

Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. 

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.  