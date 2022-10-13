Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol

article

Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13.

Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.