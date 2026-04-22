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The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot and killed near 1st and Greenfield last week. Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy and are looking for other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy, and continue to seek other suspects, in connection with a shooting that killed a man last week.

1st and Greenfield

What we know:

The shooting happened on April 14. A 35-year-old man, who the medical examiner's office identified as David Krause, died at the scene near 1st and Greenfield.

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MPD arrested the 14-year-old suspect on Monday, April 20.

What we don't know:

It's not clear at this time if the 14-year-old was arrested for the shooting or a crime related to the investigation. MPD said it is still looking for other known suspects.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.