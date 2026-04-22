Milwaukee police arrest 14-year-old, seek other suspects in shooting
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a 14-year-old boy, and continue to seek other suspects, in connection with a shooting that killed a man last week.
1st and Greenfield
What we know:
The shooting happened on April 14. A 35-year-old man, who the medical examiner's office identified as David Krause, died at the scene near 1st and Greenfield.
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MPD arrested the 14-year-old suspect on Monday, April 20.
What we don't know:
It's not clear at this time if the 14-year-old was arrested for the shooting or a crime related to the investigation. MPD said it is still looking for other known suspects.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the shooting scene. Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.