Milwaukee shooting near 12th and Locust; 20-year-old wounded

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The Brief A 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 12th and Locust around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Milwaukee police are searching for an unknown shooter and seeking tips from the public.



Milwaukee police say a 20-year-old was shot and wounded near 12th and Locust on Tuesday, April 14.

12th and Locust

What we know:

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.