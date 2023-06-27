1st and Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side early Tuesday, June 27.
It happened near 1st and Burleigh around 1:20 a.m. Police said the 65-year-old showed up at a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
What led to the shooting isn't known, and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.