Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old wounded near 47th and Hampton

article

A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded near 47th and Hampton in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 2.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers are seeking an unknown gunman.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.