Milwaukee shooting: Man seriously injured near 17th and Clarke

A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near 17th and Clarke on Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot shortly after 12:30 p.m. He went to the hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

