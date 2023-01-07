Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting near 16th and Greenfield; man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. 

The victim, a Milwaukee male, arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. 

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 