Milwaukee shooting, 15th and Rogers; 30-year-old man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are seeking a gunman after a shooting near 15th and Rogers early Sunday, Sept. 4.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.