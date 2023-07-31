2 children shot in Milwaukee; 7-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl hurt

Two Milwaukee children were shot and wounded Sunday, July 30.

A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded near 24th and Auer in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 11:35 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, it appears to be related to a verbal confrontation/physical fight prior to the shooting.

24th and Auer shooting, Milwaukee

No arrests have been made.

This shooting comes just hours after a 7-year-old boy was shot and wounded shortly before 4 p.m. near 5th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, July 30. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An 11-year-old boy has been taken into custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.