2 children shot in Milwaukee; 7-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl hurt
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee children were shot and wounded Sunday, July 30.
A 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded near 24th and Auer in Milwaukee Sunday night. It happened around 11:35 p.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, it appears to be related to a verbal confrontation/physical fight prior to the shooting.
24th and Auer shooting, Milwaukee
No arrests have been made.
This shooting comes just hours after a 7-year-old boy was shot and wounded shortly before 4 p.m. near 5th and Clarke in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon, July 30. He arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.
An 11-year-old boy has been taken into custody.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.