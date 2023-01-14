Milwaukee shooting near 13th and Orchard; man wounded

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on Milwaukee's south side Friday, Jan. 13.

The incident happened near 13th and Orchard around 4:30 p.m. Police said during an argument, a person fired shots at the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the wounds.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.