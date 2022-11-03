Milwaukee shooting near South Division, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near South Division High School on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. near 13th and Mitchell. Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.