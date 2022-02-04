13th and Hayes shooting, Milwaukee man injured: police

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Feb. 4.

Police said the shooting happened near 13th and Hayes around 2:15 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.