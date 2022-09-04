Milwaukee shooting near 12th and Atkinson

article

Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a shooting near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4.

It happened around 6 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

It's unknown whether any arrests have been made.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on this incident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to please contact MPD.