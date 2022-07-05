Milwaukee shooting: 12-year-old injured near 13th and Chambers

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 13th and Chambers around 10 p.m. Monday, July 4.

A 12-year-old Milwaukee male child sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was presented to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.