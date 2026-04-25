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The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of killing one man and wounding another in a shooting. Prosecutors said it started as an argument over a game of dice. Court filings said the man was previously convicted of shooting people over a different dice game and was released from prison late last year.



A Milwaukee man, who was recently released from prison for shooting people over a game of dice, is now accused of killing one man and wounding another – over another game of dice.

In court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Marcus Berry with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has not yet appeared in court.

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The backstory:

Milwaukee police went to the scene and found one victim, 35-year-old Christopher White, had been shot in the head inside an apartment. Another victim in the apartment shot in the arm and shoulder and taken to a hospital.

Christopher White (photo provided by family)

A criminal complaint said police noticed a cellphone, mounted on a tripod, appeared to be livestreaming the inside of the apartment. An officer tipped it down to "preserve evidence."

Surveillance video showed Berry left the apartment that night with what looked like a pistol in his hand, court filings said. Nobody else went in or out of the apartment until a woman, who called 911, showed up minutes after Berry had left.

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What they're saying:

The victim told police there was a dice game between White and "Marcus" that night, according to court filings. The victim said the two men got into an argument because White was ahead and wanted to stop gambling. The victim said he was shot while trying to break up the argument, and he heard three more shots as the fight continued. When detectives showed the victim a photo of Berry and asked if he was the shooter, the victim nodded his head "yes."

Court filings said a woman who lived in the apartment building told police that she heard "pop, pop, pop" but didn't see anything when she looked into the hallway. She then heard pounding noises and thought White, whose family said he was paralyzed as the result of a shooting that happened years ago, had fallen out of his wheelchair. She went to see if he needed help, found the apartment door open, saw the victims and called 911.

Intersection of 11th and Atkinson

Conviction and prison

Dig deeper:

Detectives interviewed a second 911 caller, who said she was watching a livestream that showed the inside of the apartment when the shooting happened. The complaint said she saw White and a man with braids playing dice when the man with braids started arguing with White "about $30 or $40." The caller said the man with braids started talking about how he just got out of prison for "shooting up some other people over gambling," and White said it "was not that serious."

Court filings show Berry was convicted of multiple felonies after prosecutors said he shot several people at a dice game after losing money in 2017. Wisconsin Department of Corrections records show he was released from prison onto supervised release on Dec. 30, 2025.

Berry arrested

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee police arrested Berry at a home near 40th and Sheridan on April 20. When officers searched the home, the complaint said they found a handgun inside a laundry hamper. Ballistics tests determined it was "consistent with being" the gun that fired the bullet casings found at the shooting scene. They also found clothing that matched what Berry was seen on surveillance wearing the night of the shooting, and there were two plastic bags with blood on them.