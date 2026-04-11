Milwaukee shooting; 1 killed, 1 wounded late Friday night

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The Brief Two people were shot in Milwaukee late Friday night, and one of those people died. The shooting happened just before midnight near 10th and Atkinson. Anyone with any info on the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



One person was killed, and another person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Friday night, April 10.

Shooting information

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:50 p.m., two people were shot in the area of 10th and Atkinson.

A 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a 35-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.