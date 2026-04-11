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Milwaukee shooting; 1 killed, 1 wounded late Friday night

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Published  April 11, 2026 6:47am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Two people were shot in Milwaukee late Friday night, and one of those people died.
    • The shooting happened just before midnight near 10th and Atkinson.
    • Anyone with any info on the shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and another person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Friday night, April 10.

Shooting information

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:50 p.m., two people were shot in the area of 10th and Atkinson.

A 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a 35-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

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