Milwaukee shooting; 1 killed, 1 wounded late Friday night
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and another person was wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee late Friday night, April 10.
Shooting information
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:50 p.m., two people were shot in the area of 10th and Atkinson.
A 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a 35-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot injuries.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.