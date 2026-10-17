Milwaukee shooting: Woman convicted to pay $42K in restitution

The Brief A Milwaukee woman was convicted in a March shooting that killed one person and wounded another outside a bar on the city's northwest side. Brenisha Butcher, a 33-year-old mother of four, died. The family said the victim who was wounded was Butcher's younger sister, Brittney. April Miller was sentenced to prison earlier this year, and she's now been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution.



A Milwaukee woman convicted in a March shooting that killed one person and wounded another has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $42,000 in restitution.

Prison and restitution

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged April Miller, 51, with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury. Court records show Miller pleaded guilty to both counts in June.

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In August, Judge David Swanson sentenced Miller to 25 years in prison with credit for more than a year's time served, as well as 15 years of extended supervision. On Oct. 8, Miller was ordered to pay $12,730 in restitution to a victim and another $30,920 in restitution to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Crime Victim Compensation Fund.

April Miller

107th and Granville shooting | March 16

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Brenisha Butcher, a 33-year-old mother of four, died. Milwaukee police said a 30-year-old victim was shot, wounded and taken to a hospital. The family said that victim was Butcher's younger sister, Brittney.

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the scene and found a white Volkswagen that appeared to have crashed into a parked vehicle across the street from the bar. Brenisha was found dead in the driver's seat. Brittney told police someone shot at them from another vehicle.

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Dig deeper:

Surveillance video from the bar captured portions of the shooting. The complaint states the victims' white Volkswagen was parked on 107th Street behind a gray Nissan SUV. The Volkswagen pulled up next to the driver's side of the Nissan. Moments later, the video showed the Volkswagen drove forward and "almost immediately" crashed into a parked vehicle as the Nissan drove away.

Multiple witnesses said there was a fight at the bar that led to security kicking everyone out, according to court records. Miller and the victims were not involved in the fight, according to witnesses' statements.

Brenisha Butcher (photo provided by family)

The complaint states Miller got into the front passenger seat of the Nissan. One witness said people in the Volkswagen and Nissan were talking to each other when Miller pointed a gun at the Volkswagen and fired multiple times. Another witness identified Miller as the shooter from a photo lineup.

Detectives later recovered a gun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. Court filings said Miller was arrested two days after the shooting "hiding out in a hotel room."