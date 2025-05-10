Overnight Milwaukee shooting, 1 injured near 39th and Lancaster

article

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about midnight, a 43-year-old was shot in the area of 39th and Lancaster.

The shooting victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.