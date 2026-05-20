Milwaukee sex assault survivor files FPC complaint over police response

The Brief Charlotte Nozar filed a formal complaint with Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission over her initial interaction with police after reporting she was raped. Nozar said the nearly hourlong police interview happened in a public lobby where people could walk by and hear details of the assault. The Fire and Police Commission said the matter is under investigation, and FOX6 has reached out to Milwaukee police for comment.



EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains details involving an alleged sexual assault. Reader and viewer discretion is advised.

A Milwaukee sexual assault survivor has filed a formal complaint with the city’s Fire and Police Commission over her initial interaction with police after she reported being raped.

What we know:

Charlotte Nozar said the way officers treated her after the assault felt dehumanizing and degrading.

The complaint comes nearly a year after Tremonte Kirk, the man who raped Nozar in an elevator, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

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Nozar filed the complaint this month, saying the officers who initially responded treated her disrespectfully. The FPC replied, saying the matter is under investigation.

On Dec. 18, 2024, Nozar called 911 to report a sexual assault. Body camera video of the police interaction was first obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel at Nozar’s request.

What they're saying:

"Not physically, but psychologically – I was raped again during my interrogation," said Nozar.

The nearly hour-long interview happened in a public lobby. Nozar did not have shoes on, and people could be seen walking by during the conversation.

"People were coming and going while I was being interrogated and were privy to the details of my assault," Nozar said.

Carmen Pitre, executive director of Sojourner Family Peace Center, has not seen the video and is not involved in the case. Speaking generally, she said sexual assault survivors have a right to privacy when making a report.

"I think we should be interviewing people in private," Pitre said. "And giving them an opportunity to have a safe space to be heard to make the report."

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Nozar said one officer’s questioning in particular made her feel like she was not believed.

"He was cold, callous, mocking," she said. "Had a threatening stance [...] he both laughed at me and scoffed at me. He did not believe me from the jump."

Big picture view:

Pitre said initial interviews can set the tone for every interaction that follows.

Nozar said she worries the kind of interaction she experienced could prevent other survivors from reporting sexual assault. She is asking for better sensitivity training for law enforcement.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department regarding any investigation into the responding officer but has not heard back.

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